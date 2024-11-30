Actor Bala recently addressed the ongoing controversies surrounding his past relationships. In an interview with Manorama Online, he clarified that the incident where he allegedly tied the 'thali' (symbol of marriage) to Chandana in a temple was not a formal marriage, but rather a mistake made during his youth. He explained that it was a moment of immaturity and that legally, his second marriage was with Kokila.

Bala shared, "Chandana was the girl I fell in love with when I was in school. We went to a temple and had a ceremony, but it was not a real marriage. At that age, we didn’t want her to marry someone else, and in our immaturity, we made that decision. Our families eventually separated us, and we couldn’t stay together. I still maintain a friendship with Chandana, and she is now happily living with her husband in America."

He went on to address the rumours surrounding his personal life: "Do people really believe that I was married four times? It’s absurd. Legally, my second wife is Kokila. Chandana and Kokila have spoken to each other, and I was only 21 when I married. I even spoke to my ex-wife about it, and that marriage was eventually cancelled."

Bala also spoke about his relationship with Elizabeth, saying, "I never had a legal marriage with Elizabeth, and I don't want to get into any details about her. I hope she’s doing well in life. When I was in the hospital, she was the one who helped me, and I am grateful for that. She is truly a wonderful person, and I wish her all the best."