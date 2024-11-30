A day after 'Turkish Tharkkam' makers temporarily pulled the movie from the theatres claiming that they were being targeted by certain groups, actors Sunny Wayne and Lukman Avaran distanced themselves from the claims. The actors who played lead roles in the movie clarified that neither of them has received any threats. They added that the decision to withdraw the movie from the theatre was taken jointly by the producer and the director.

Confirming that he has not faced any threats for being part of this project Sunny Wayne wrote on social media post, “When I asked the producer about the circumstances leading to the issue, I did not get a clear response. In fact, I came to know about the decision to withdraw the film only through social media. No matter what, such unfortunate incidents should have been avoided as it would only harm Malayalam cinema. I request to refrain from unnecessary discussions about this matter.”

Lukman Avaran also responded to the issue. “I have noticed the unfortunate discussions around the movie Turkish Tharkkam in which I acted. The filming of this movie had started two and half years ago. As far as I know, it was joint decision of the producer and the director to pull the film from theatres. I also didn’t get a clear answer from the concerned people. There have been no threats directed towards me or anyone else associated with the movie. Beyond my role as an actor, I have no involvement in the ongoing discussions about it. I believe that if there are any malicious intent behind the controversy related to the movie, it should be investigated,” actor Lukman Avaran’s post read.