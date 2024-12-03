As 2024 gradually draws to a close, Bollywood has seen a mix of remarkable and less-than-impressive releases. Yet, despite the highs and lows, this year has given us some truly interesting films. Let's take a look at five standout Bollywood movies that made an impact this year.

Kill

'Kill' is an action thriller directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat and produced by Dharma Productions. The film, inspired by a train robbery Bhat experienced in 1995, stars Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, Ashish Vidyarthi, Harsh Chhaya, Tanya Maniktala, and Abhishek Chauhan.

Kill is one of the most brutal films the country has ever seen, featuring a shockingly graphic portrayal of action. This raw depiction of violence sharply contrasts with the usual style of the industry, which often presents violence in a more exaggerated way.

Stree 2

'Stree 2' picks up the story from where its predecessor left off, continuing the tale set in the fictional village of Chanderi, where a ghost named Stree once haunted the men. The first film followed Vicky (played by Rajkummar Rao) and his friends as they tried to rid their village of Stree, a vengeful spirit born from a tragic past involving betrayal and death. However, their plan to banish her didn’t go as expected, leaving the door open for more eerie encounters.

In 'Stree 2', the story takes a compelling turn when the man responsible for transforming Stree into a ghost returns to the village, now renamed Sarkata. This new antagonist ushers in a fresh wave of terror, but with an intriguing twist – instead of targeting the men, Sarkata manipulates them. He brainwashes them into adopting outdated, patriarchal ideologies. This clever plot device not only adds depth to the horror element but also serves as a commentary on the regressive societal attitudes that continue to persist in certain parts of the world today.

Amar Singh Chamkila

Based on a true tragedy, the musical explores the life of Amar Singh Chamkila, a popular yet disgraced singer from Punjab. Known for his controversial lyrics, which often objectified women, Chamkila became the target of anonymous threats before his tragic death. In the late 80s, he and his wife, Amarjot, were shot dead by masked gunmen, making them part of the ill-fated 27 Club. The musical brings to light this dark chapter of his life. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra portray the lead roles, capturing the complexity of this real-life story.

Laapataa Ladies

Kiran Rao's 'Laapataa Ladies' (Lost Ladies), produced by Aamir Khan Productions, offers a fresh perspective on the struggles of married Indian women who find themselves obscured behind traditional norms. The film delves into the world beyond the veil of patriarchy with simplicity and subtlety. Senha Desai's screenplay, based on Biplab Goswami's story, intricately portrays the lives of Phool Kumari (Nitanshi Goel) and Pushpa Rani, aka Jaya (Pratibha Ranta), two brides who are 'lost' amid their journey to their marital destinations.

Maidaan

'Maidaan' is a biographical sports drama directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma. The film stars Ajay Devgn as Syed Abdul Rahim, a legendary football coach who revolutionized the sport in India during the 1950s and 1960s.

The story brings to life Rahim’s pivotal role in shaping Indian football, showcasing not only the struggles of the national team but also his visionary approach to coaching. Despite the odds, Rahim was determined to transform India into a football powerhouse, assembling a talented team and nurturing their abilities. His belief in the nation’s untapped potential and his groundbreaking methods made him a game-changer in Indian sports history.