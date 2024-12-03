Ajith’s much awaited action thriller 'Vidaamuyarchi' has landed in a major copyright violation row, with allegations of plagiarism, linking the movie to Hollywood film ‘Breakdown’. Hollywood production giant Paramount Pictures who owns the rights of 'Breakdown' has reportedly sent a legal notice to Vidaamuyarchi’s producers Lyca Productions demanding Rs 150 crore in compensation for violating copyright laws.

The news about this has been appearing in various Tamil media and X handles. However, neither the 'Vidaamuyarchi' team nor Lyca Productions have released any official statement regarding the controversy. 'Vidaamuyarchi' is reportedly the Tamil remake of Hollywood thriller 'Breakdown' that was released in 1997. The similarities in the storylines of both the movies were quite evident when the makers of 'Vidaamuyarchi' released the teaser.

Breakdown narrates the story of a couple’s ordeal when their car breaks down at a remote location. A truck driver tells the couple that there is a phone booth a few kilometres away where they could find help. The wife leaves with the truck driver to the phone booth, unfolding a chain of thrilling events.

The story of 'Vidaamuyarchi' too is similar. The husband played by Ajith searches desperately for his wife who goes missing during their trip to Azerbaijan. Trisha plays the female lead in this movie. Meanwhile, Arjun and Regina Cassandra essay the villain roles.

'Vidaamuyarchi' is written and directed by Maguzh Thirumeni. The camera is cranked by Om Prakash and Nirav Shah. Music composer Anirudh Ravichander handles the music in the movie. 'Vidaamuyarchi' is expected to hit the theatres as a Pongal release.