American pop-rock band Maroon 5 has arrived in India ahead of their highly anticipated debut concert in Mumbai. The band members were spotted waving at the paparazzi outside Terminal 2 of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Frontman Adam Levine was seen recording the Indian paparazzi on his phone. Dressed in a casual white hoodie, he took a moment to wave to fans and photographers before giving a thumbs-up and heading toward their vehicle. In videos captured by the paparazzi outside the airport, the band members were seen exiting the terminal and getting into their cars.

The band, consisting of Adam Levine on vocals, Jesse Carmichael on keyboard, James Valentine on guitar, Matt Flynn on drums, PJ Morton on keyboard, and Sam Farrar on bass, is set to perform in Mumbai on Tuesday at the Mahalaxmi Racecourse. This venue is a popular destination for international music festivals and artists.

Known for hit tracks such as ‘Moves Like Jagger,’ ‘Sugar,’ ‘Girls Like You,’ ‘Animals,’ and ‘Payphone,’ Maroon 5 has become a global music sensation. The band was originally formed in 1994 under the name Kara’s Flowers, with members Adam Levine, Jesse Carmichael, bassist Mickey Madden, and drummer Ryan Dusick. In 2001, they rebranded as Maroon 5 and added lead guitarist James Valentine.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over the years, Maroon 5 has evolved into a pop-rock powerhouse. Their debut album, ‘Songs About Jane,’ won a Grammy Award for Best New Artist in 2005. The band is known for its unique style, which combines catchy songwriting, clever lyricism, and adventurous creativity, ultimately redefining the modern American band.

(With IANS inputs)