The much-awaited ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’, which will hit theatres on December 5, has secured over Rs 2 crores in pre-sales alone, just hours after ticket bookings opened in Kerala. This is a record for any Telugu film in Kerala, as per reports. 'Pushpa: The Rule' headlined by Allu Arjun will release across 12,000 screens worldwide, while the movie will be showcased across 500 screens in Kerala alone. As per reports, the first show is scheduled for an early 4 am release.

Each new update about ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ has been met with immense enthusiasm with many appreciating the film’s trailer and songs, including item track 'Kissik' and the song 'Peelings'.

Directed by Sukumar, ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’ is the sequel to ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, which garnered two National Film Awards and seven State Film Awards. The sequel promises to deliver an even grander cinematic experience, combining high-energy action, intense drama, and visually stunning sequences. The film, produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, is being distributed by E4 Entertainments in Kerala.

Industry experts have reported a phenomenal Rs 1,000 crore in pre-release business. The film boast of a stellar cast, with Allu Arjun reprising his iconic role as Pushpa Raj, alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Sunil, Jagapathi Babu, and Prakash Raj. Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the movie.