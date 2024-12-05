Actors Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala officially tied the knot on December 4 at the renowned Annapurna Studios in a celebration that was both grand and intimate. Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals, while Sobhita radiated elegance in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. The actress complemented her look with exquisite jewelry, including a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among other statement pieces.

Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. 🌸💫 Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. 💐



This celebration holds… pic.twitter.com/oBy83Q9qNm — Nagarjuna Akkineni (@iamnagarjuna) December 4, 2024

A host of celebrities attended the high-profile wedding, including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, Allu Arjun and his family, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, the Akkineni and Daggubati families, and NTR. The wedding took place at Annapurna Studios, a venue of great significance to Naga Chaitanya’s family. Established in 1976 by his iconic grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, this 22-acre property in Banjara Hills stands as a symbol of cinematic excellence and family legacy.

Before the wedding, Sobhita had also marked her Pelli Kuturu ceremony, a traditional bridal shower, and shared touching moments from the event on social media. The couple’s pre-wedding celebrations began with a lively Haldi ceremony. A source revealed that the wedding would follow traditional and old-school customs. The insider shared, "It’s going to be more than 8 hours of wedding rituals according to Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding. In order to honor the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding, they are going all out with an over 8-hour, hardcore, old-school wedding.”

The chemistry between Naga and Sobhita first sparked at a birthday party in Hyderabad, where the actress was promoting her film 'Major'. It is said that their conversation about cars marked the beginning of their friendship, which eventually blossomed into romance. Soon after, Naga invited Sobhita to tour his home, and the two were later seen leaving together in the same car. On August 8, the couple officially announced their engagement. Naga’s father, Nagarjuna, shared the news on social media, along with a heartfelt caption: "We are delighted to announce the engagement of our son, Naga Chaitanya, to Sobhita Dhulipala, which took place this morning at 9:42 a.m.!! We are overjoyed to welcome her into our family. Congratulations to the happy couple! Wishing them a lifetime of love and happiness. 8.8.8 – A beginning of infinite love.”

(With IANS inputs)