Actor Bala has reacted strongly against online trolls who has been targeting his wife Kokila. He claimed that someone had insulted Kokila by calling her a ‘servant’. The actor said that he knew the person who was behind the hate campaign and threatened backlash if he does not apologise.

“Namaskaram! Kokila was a bit upset today. What is wrong with the media? Someone posted a message, and you made it viral. Can you call a person’s wife his servant? Is this your culture? She is my cousin. What should I say about the wife of the person who abused her? You can talk about my acting, my movies or my upcoming releases.

"How dare you speak like this? My wife feels hurt. Can you call someone’s wife a servant? Does the law allow this? I do a lot of good things for Vaikom. I work for the temple. Did I fail to keep my promises? So, you do not like seeing us happy. Your culture allows you to speak ill about another person’s wife and children. I have already mentioned that Kokila’s father is a powerful politician. He called me and said that there is no need to file a complaint with the police as he will handle the matter.

The person who said this should apologise. You should not speak about another person’s wife anymore. Meanwhile, others are celebrating what one person said. People have been calling us to ask about this. I am not the one who started this issue,” he clarified.

Bala and Kokila relocated to Vaikom recently, after their marriage, which took place in Kochi on October 23. Bala had revealed that Kokila is his relative and they decided to tie the knot since they knew each other from childhood.