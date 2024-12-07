Actor Allu Arjun whose film ‘Pushpa’ hit theatres on Thursday announced a sum of Rs 25 lakh to the family of a woman who died due to asphyxiation at a theatre screening of the film’s premiere show in Hyderabad. The actor released a video on X and assured the grieving family that they are not alone in this painful situation, adding he would meet with them personally. Allu also urged people to stay safe as they visit theatres to watch his film.

On Wednesday, a 35-year-old woman died due to asphyxiation, as crowds jostled at a film theatre in Hyderabad. Her son is currently under treatment. The incident took place when a large number of fans thronged the Sandhya theatre to have a glimpse of the star. “We can never compensate this loss, but we want to be there for you emotionally. On my behalf, I would like to donate an amount of Rs 25 lakhs just as a goodwill gesture to secure their future and especially children. I'll be there for them if they need any kind of support,” he said.

Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya Theatre. My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for… pic.twitter.com/g3CSQftucz — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) December 6, 2024

A case has been registered against Allu Arjun, his security team and the theatre management under sections 105 and 118(1) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint by the deceased's family. He further said that he would bear the medical expenses of the boy, who is currently undergoing treatment at a private hospital.

Arjun said he came to know of the ‘tragic incident’ only the following day and the whole movie team was upset. Deeply heartbroken by the tragic incident at Sandhya theatre. “My heartfelt condolences go out to the grieving family during this unimaginably difficult time. I want to assure them they are not alone in this pain and will meet the family personally. While respecting their need for space to grieve, I stand committed to extending every possible assistance to help them navigate through this challenging journey, he said in a post. He advised the public to be careful when they go to a cinema hall and return home safely after watching the movies,” he said.

Meanwhile, the eight-year-old boy remains in a critical condition, doctors at the hospital treating him told PTI on Friday. “(The) Child has persistent fever spikes necessitating higher antibiotics. Child has been started on NG (nasogastric tube) feeds which he is tolerating well with adequate urine output showing some glimpse of hope. However, the condition remains critical, and the patient is under intensive care and close monitoring as the medical team works to stabilise him further, the hospital said in a statement. Currently he is on mechanical ventilator requiring minimal settings and minimal ionotropic support, neurologically (GCS E3VTM4 ) improving with no clinical seizures.”

Akshansh Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central zone) said the police are collecting more evidence regarding the incident.