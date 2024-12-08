Mumbai: Renowned filmmaker Subhash Ghai has been admitted to the ICU of Lilavati Hospital in suburban Mumbai.

The 79-year-old director, known for movies like ‘Ram Lakhan,’ ‘Khalnayak,’ ‘Pardes,’ and ‘Taal,’ among others, was rushed to the hospital's ICU on Wednesday evening after he experienced respiratory issues, weakness, frequent dizziness, loss of memory, and difficulty speaking, reported PTI.

However, Ghai's representative clarified that his admission was for a routine check-up. "We would like to confirm that Subhash Ghai is absolutely fine. He has been admitted for a routine check-up and is doing well. Thank you all for your love and concern," a statement read.

It was in November, Ghai launched his memoir, 'Karma's Child', co-written with journalist and author Suveen Sinha.