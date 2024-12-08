Actor Kalidas Jayaram tied the knot with his long-term girlfriend Tarini Kalingarayar at the Guruvayur temple on Sunday morning. After the wedding ceremony, Kalidas's father and veteran actor Jayaram, while speaking to the media, recalled how he and his wife-actor Parvathy tied the knot at Guruvayur temple 32 years ago. He said he is blessed to witness his son's marriage in the same place.

“Thirty years ago, on September 7, 1992, I had the fortune to marry Aswathy (Parvathy) in front of Lord Guruvayurappan. It was just the two of us then and soon enough, we welcomed a new guest, our Kannan (Kalidas), into our family. We then had Chakki (Malavika). Today, we have two more special 'guests'. They are not son-in-law or daughter-in-law but our son and daughter. I am extremely happy and blessed to see Kannan tie the knot in front of Lord Guruvayurappan,” he told the media.

Kalidas and Tarini got engaged in November, last year. Though the two were in a relationship for sometime, it was Jayaram who first introduced his son's fiance Tarini as a member of his family through social media in 2022. Tarini is a Chennai-based model and has made public appearances with Kalidas and his family in the past few months. She was also a very prominent presence during Malavika's marriage, which was held at the Guruvayur temple in May, this year.