The latest pictures of actor Akshara Kishore who has starred in many super-hit television serials and movies as a child artist have gone viral on social media. The audience is delighted to see Akshara who has grown into a beautiful young woman. Meanwhile, many are curious to know whether Akshara will be making her debut in the movies as a heroine.

Baby Akshara entered the industry at the age of six, playing the role of Balamol in the television serial 'Karuthamuthu.' She soon rose to fame and began receiving interesting offers after her character got noticed. Meanwhile, Akshara’s first movie 'Mathai Kuzhappakaranalla' was released in 2014. She acted as Jayaram’s daughter in 'Aadupuliyattam.' The young actor has almost 18 movies to her credit including 'Hello Namaste,' 'Vetta,' 'Kanal,' 'Darwinte Parinamam,' 'Clint,' 'Lava Kusha,' 'Kamuki,' 'Oru Yamandan Prema Katha' and 'Eesho.'

Akshara Kishore. Photo: Instagram

A native of Kannur, Akshara is settled in Vennala, Ernakulam. She is the daughter of architect Kishore and Hema Prabha who is a bank employee. Akshara has also acted in a few advertisements. The actor who is currently focusing on academics dreams of becoming a doctor.