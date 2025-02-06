Actor Manju Warrier who has been appointed as the goodwill ambassador of the ‘Arogyam Anandam- Keep Cancer at Bay’ project, an initiative by the state government to promote early diagnosis of cancer, recalled how both her parents fought cancer with strength and courage.

The actor who said she was proud to be part of the project stated that her father was diagnosed with cancer multiple times while her mother is a breast cancer survivor. Manju Warrier lauded the Chief Minister, health minister, and medical professionals for their various projects and initiatives to spread awareness about cancer. The actor also vowed her support for all the campaigns and programmes launched by the state government against cancer.

Focusing on the words Arogyam (health) and Anandan (joy) in the title of the program, Manju said that health was indeed the greatest source of energy and joy in our lives. She called a healthy body, the best investment in a person’s life. She added that the best service that anyone could do to oneself is to keep the body healthy.

“We are a population that has stood together to courageously beat the pandemic and other calamities. But, we often get scared and distraught as soon as we hear the word ‘cancer’. I think misinformation about cancer is more dangerous than the disease itself. I have experienced the various phases of this illness as both my parents have suffered from it. Many believe that a good or fulfilling life isn’t possible after being diagnosed with cancer. But, I have a mother who has courageously beaten breast cancer and has embraced life more beautifully and actively than before.

So, my mother is my greatest inspiration and a role model when it comes to facing difficulties with strength. One of the main factors that helped my mother fight cancer was early diagnosis and timely medical intervention. Early diagnosis is a key factor in the fight against cancer. Besides, modern technological advancement helps us know whether there is a risk in the future. Spreading awareness about the disease and also about the changes that need to be brought into our lifestyle to keep cancer away too is important.

Initiatives like Arogyam Anandam which is inaugurated by the Chief Minister plays a crucial role when it comes to spreading awareness. When the government offers us the facilities and the technology for early diagnosis and treatment, we should take advantage of that. I would like to express my gratitude to the Chief Minister and the health minister who supported such a big project.

Veena ma'am and I share a close bond and I have lots of respect for her. So, I would like to express my wishes and appreciation to the Ministry of Health, which is a big family that supports this initiative. I am really proud and happy that I was chosen as the goodwill ambassador of this program. I promise my wholehearted support and cooperation for it. I wish you all a healthy and peaceful life,” Manju Warrier said.