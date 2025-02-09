Actor Naga Chaitanya has opened up about the end of his marriage with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, making a rare statement on the subject. The actor, who recently tied the knot with Sobhita Dhulipala, reflected on moving forward and shared how he felt ‘treated like a criminal’ by the audience after his divorce.

Speaking on the Raw Talks With VK podcast, Chaitanya addressed the public scrutiny surrounding his personal life. He stated that both he and Samantha made a mutual decision to part ways and have moved on with respect for each other. “We wanted to go our own ways. For our own reasons, we have taken this decision and we respect each other. We are moving on in our lives, in our own way.” he said. The actor expressed frustration over how their separation became a constant topic of discussion, adding, “I’m hoping the audience and media will respect that. We have asked for privacy. Please respect us and give us privacy on this matter. But, unfortunately, it is a headline. It became a topic or gossip."

ADVERTISEMENT

Chaitanya also pointed out the double standards in how their separation was perceived. He emphasised that while both he and Samantha handled the situation with dignity, he was unfairly vilified by a section of fans. “I’ve moved on with so much grace. She has moved on with so much grace. We are leading our own lives. I have found love again. I am so happy, and we have so much respect for each other. It’s not like it’s only happening in my life, so why am I treated like a criminal?” he questioned.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation in October 2021 and finalised their divorce the following year. Chaitanya married Sobhita Dhulipala on 4 December 2024 in an intimate ceremony at Annapurna Studios.