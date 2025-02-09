Bengaluru Police halted British musician Ed Sheeran’s live street performance on Sunday morning, citing a lack of permission for the impromptu gig.

The Grammy-winning singer-songwriter was performing on Church Street when officers intervened midway through his rendition of 'Shape of You.'

In a video clip, Sheeran—who had performed in Bengaluru on Saturday night and was set to take the stage again on Sunday evening—was seen arriving at the venue with his security team as excited fans cheered.

‘We were going to play more than one song, but we’re being asked to play just one,’ he told the crowd before strumming the interlude of 'Shape of You.' However, before he could finish the refrain, a policeman stepped in and disconnected the microphone and instruments.

A police officer pulled the plug when Ed Sheeran surprised everyone on Church Street😂😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/cMIRoLC7Mk — Naai sekar (@snehaplsstop) February 9, 2025

A senior officer from the Cubbon Park police station confirmed the performance was stopped due to the lack of official permission. ‘The police responded to a complaint about public nuisance,’ he told PTI, adding that if Sheeran’s team had a permit, they could have presented it.

Church Street, a bustling hub known for its nightlife and cultural events, was the site of the brief but unexpected performance.

Sheeran, known for hits like 'Perfect Duet,' 'Thinking Out Loud,' and 'Shivers,' is currently in India for the Mathematics (+-=x) Tour.