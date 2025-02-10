Actors Salmanul and Megha Mahesh who played a couple in a popular TV serial, tied the knot recently. The wedding took place at Karakulam registrar's office in Thiruvananthapuram.

Salman shared the news on Instagram with the caption, ‘From Mr & Mrs Sanju to Mr & Mrs Salman’. He said that they had finally decided to share all the joys, love, care, celebrations, ups and downs, travels, and 'everything else, forever together.' “We thank everyone who supported us always and love you all!” he said.

Megha debuted on TV as a child actor. Salmanul is an engineering graduate. The actors worked together in 'Mizhirandilum', in which they played a married couple who are initially not close, but begin to share a fondness in the later episodes, amid a love triangle. The serial also marked Megha's debut as a lead actor in the mini screen, while Salmanul was already a prominent face. Fans greeted the newlyweds with heartwarming comments under Salmanul’s post. Some of them said that they had always wished for the union of the actors in real life. Others said that it was a lovely moment.