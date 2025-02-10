Bunny Vas, the producer of director Chandoo Mondeti’s just released film ‘Thandel’, has sought stringent action against those responsible for playing a pirated version of the film featuring actors Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi on a moving government bus.

Bunny, according to IANS, appealed to the chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation on X. “We have come to know from @Way2NewsTelugu that an @apsrtc bus (Service No: 3066) played a pirated version of our #Thandel.. This is not only illegal and outrageous but also a blatant insult to the countless individuals who worked tirelessly to bring this film to life. The movie is the dream of artists, the director, and the producers. I urge APSRTC Chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao Garu to take strict action and set a strong example to ensure that such incidents never happen again.”

The film hit screens on February 7 and is based on a true story of 20 Indian fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who were captured by Pakistan authorities and imprisoned. Allu Aravind, at an event, disclosed the details of the true story. He said, “This true story happened in (a place) nearby Vizag, in a small village. People had gone to Gujarat for fishing for 30 days. Unfortunately, due to some weather problem, they crossed the international borders and suddenly they were captured by Pakistan authorities and sent to jail. The story revolves around their struggle to return to their native places and how their families suffer due to the arrests.”

National Award-winning composer Devi Sri Prasad has scored the music for 'Thandel,' which has cinematography by Shamdat. National Award-winning Naveen Nooli is the editor, and Srinagendra Tangala has led the art department of the film unit. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, 'Thandel' was produced by Bunny Vasu under the banner of Geetha Arts, with Allu Aravind presenting it.