The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences is reportedly planning to make it mandatory for filmmakers to mention the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in their movies. According to a report by entertainment news outlet Variety, the makers will now have to mention all the changes that are made with the help of AI in their projects. The move comes amid controversies around 'The Brutalist' and 'Emilia Perez', two Oscar-nominated films, that have reportedly made use of AI.

"The Academy currently offers an optional disclosure form for AI use, but Governors and Branch executive committees are now investigating how AI is used in each branch to make disclosure mandatory in the 2026 Oscars rules, which are expected to be published in April. The Academy's SciTech Council is working on recommended language," the report, as per PTI, stated.

'The Brutalist' faced massive backlash after it was identified that the makers used AI in post-production. Soon, film's director Brady Corbet issued a statement saying the film had limited usage of AI and the actors had practised with the Hungarian dialect coach prior. He noted that the sketches of the buildings in the film were hand-drawn. For Jacques Audiard's directorial 'Emilia Perez', AI was used to clone the voices of the actors, it read.

Other Oscar contenders, including 'A Complete Unknown' and 'Dune: Part 2', have also relied on AI to an extent, the report added.