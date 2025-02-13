Jagadish, the vice president of the ad hoc committee, and former executive committee member Kunchacko Boban have made it clear that they have no interest in taking up leadership positions in the film organisation AMMA. The two actors addressed the matter in an exclusive interview with Manorama News during the promotions of their upcoming film 'Officer on Duty'.

Their statements come in the wake of AMMA’s governing body resigning en masse following sexual assault allegations. Addressing his decision, Jagadish cited career commitments as the primary reason for stepping away from any leadership role in the organisation. He further stated that while individuals may come and go, AMMA as an institution would continue to exist.

Kunchacko Boban echoed a similar sentiment, pointing out that the demanding responsibilities within AMMA make it difficult for him to take on a leadership role at this stage.

Meanwhile, Jagadish indirectly criticised actor Baburaj, who is currently facing a rape case. He remarked that if he had been accused of such charges while serving as AMMA’s vice president, he would have stepped down immediately. He further pointed out that despite facing far more serious allegations, several politicians—including MPs, MLAs, and ministers—continue to remain in power.