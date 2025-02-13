Actor Jayasurya was in for a pleasant surprise when he ran into Bollywood actor Nitish Bharadwaj at the Maha Kumbh Mela. Nitish is remembered by Malayali moviegoers for playing Gandharvan in the cult classic movie 'Njan Gandharvan.' Jayasurya shared the pictures on his social media handle with the caption, “Unexpected meetings are always special”. Interestingly, both are seen singing the evergreen melody ‘Devanangal Kaiyozhinja Tharakam’ from the movie.

Nitish also plays a pivotal role in Jayasurya-starrer 'Kathanar, which will hit theatres in April. Fans celebrated the occasion by posting several interesting comments under the photo: ‘Krishna and Kathanar’ and 'Kathanar V Gandharvan’.

Jayasurya is at Prayagraj with his family to take part in the Maha Kumbh Mela. The actor told Manorama Online that he was excited about taking part in the Kumbh Mela, a first for him and his family.

The Poorna Kumbh Mela takes place once in twelve years while the Maha Kumbh Mela is conducted after 12 such Poorna Kumbh Melas. The Maha Kumbh Mela is a spectacle that takes place only once in 144 years. Millions of devotees, including celebrities, have been arriving in Prayagraj to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela.