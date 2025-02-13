Malayalam film producer Antony Perumbavoor lashed out at veteran producer G Suresh Kumar on Thursday for the decision to call a strike, claiming it was taken without general consensus within the film producers' body.

Antony, in a strong-worded Facebook statement, said the strike would not benefit anyone and would cause more losses for people in the film industry. "The strike will affect the livelihood of thousands of families. Calling a strike is not the right step. I am led to believe that he decided to announce the strike following pressure from a few corners," he said.

Actor-director Prithviraj, too, has backed Antony Perumbavoor's statements by sharing his post on social media handles. Antony further condemned Suresh Kumar's remarks about films entering the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore clubs. "Films across various industries have entered the Rs 100 crore and Rs 200 crore club. This is very common across other industries if Suresh Kumar is unaware of such a trend," he said, hinting at the veteran producer's remarks that certain filmmakers are making fraudulent claims regarding their movies entering the Rs 100 crore club.

Antony Perumbavoor also claimed that no other office-bearer within the KFPA, including Anto Joseph who is the president of the association, has backed Suresh Kumar's remarks. "It is understandable if you find it doubtful that no one else from the KFPA has come out to back Suresh Kumar or his statements. I am led to believe that their silence shows their dissent and disapproval," he said.