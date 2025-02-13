Haneef Adeni’s action-packed thriller ‘Marco,’ starring Unni Mukundan, has emerged as one of the most violent films in Malayalam cinema. Released on December 20, the film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, solidifying its commercial success.

Addressing the film’s portrayal of violence, Unni Mukundan remarked, “‘Marco’ doesn’t even show ten percent of the violence present in our society.” In an interview with Galatta, he elaborated on his perspective, stating, “Violence has been a part of human evolution. We have attained peace through wars. Above all, survival is our ultimate goal. I am not saying this as an excuse to showcase violence on screen, but the fact remains that violence exists in our society.”

The film was granted an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, similar to other high-octane action films like ‘Animal’ and ‘Kill.’ ‘Marco’ was released globally in multiple languages, including Malayalam, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada.