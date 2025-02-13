Indore-born Monalisa, who became an overnight internet sensation during the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, is all set to make her grand Bollywood debut in Sanoj Mishra’s 'The Diary of Manipur.' As per reports, Monalisa has started learning how to read and write, before making her acting debut. Meanwhile, the director himself has taken up the task of teaching his heroine.

Sanoj had posted a video on his social media handle in which Monalisa is seen reading the Hindi alphabet she has written on the slate. Monalisa’s sister too has joined the classes offered by the filmmaker. The video shows Sanoj patiently teaching both girls how to read and write.

Meanwhile, Monalisa is all set to arrive in Kerala on Valentine’s Day. The viral girl has been reportedly roped in as the brand ambassador of Chemmanur International Jewellers. Moni Bhonsle aka Monalisa, a 16-year-old garland seller from Indore, Madhya Pradesh caught the attention of social media with her attractive grey eyes and beautiful smile. She became an overnight sensation when her videos became viral on social media. Moni Bhonsle earned the moniker Monalisa on social media for her incredible beauty.