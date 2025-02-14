The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Marco (Malayalam)

Filled with intense action and powerful performances, this Malayalam thriller follows a gangster on a relentless quest for vengeance after his elder brother's murder. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the film features Unni Mukundan in a commanding lead role.

Streaming on SonyLIV from February 14.

Kadhalikka Neramillai (Tamil)

Ravi Mohan and Nithya Menen bring a fresh take on modern romance with their latest film, 'Kadhalikka Neramillai'. Directed by Kiruthiga Udhayanidhi, this breezy rom-com has captured audience interest for multiple reasons.

Streaming on Netflix from February 11.

The Gorge (English)

Elite operatives Levi (Miles Teller) and Drasa (Anya Taylor-Joy) find themselves stationed on opposite ends of a top-secret gorge, where an unknown menace lurks in the shadows. When the hidden threat finally emerges, the two must join forces to stop it before it wreaks havoc on the world.

Streaming on Apple TV+ from February 14.

Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story (Hindi)

Rishi and Bobby cross paths again after two years, rekindling their connection. But with Rishi on the verge of getting engaged, their reunion takes a complicated turn. The story unfolds as fate tests their bond—will they find their way back to each other, or is their love destined to fall apart?

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 11.