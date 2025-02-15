Nivin Pauly has been one of the most body-shamed actors in Malayalam cinema in recent times. Once a youth icon who could rival even the biggest superstars at the box office, a series of flops led to disappointment among fans.

However, his recent release, 'Varshangalkku Shesham', marked a strong comeback for the actor after years. Despite playing an extended cameo as Nidhin Molly, Nivin’s character became the most beloved by audiences, reaffirming his on-screen charm.

Now, a picture shared by Nivin on social media has gone viral. Showcasing a striking transformation in a stylish avatar, the actor’s new look immediately grabbed attention. His post has been widely shared, with fellow actor Antony Varghese Pepe commenting, "Respect." Several industry figures, including director Jithin Lal and actors Srinda, Vineeth Sreenivasan, Anu Sithara, Divya Prabha, Tovino Thomas, and Basil Joseph, also praised the makeover.

Up next, Nivin will be seen in 'Yezhu Kadal Yezhu Malai', directed by Ram. The film also stars Suri and Anjali in key roles, adding to the anticipation surrounding his next big-screen outing.