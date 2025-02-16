YouTuber and podcaster Ranveer Allahbadia, who has been at the centre of the ‘India’s Got Latent’ controversy, has issued a statement expressing fear for his safety. He revealed that people have barged into his mother’s clinic, raising concerns about potential violence against him and his family.

On Saturday, Ranveer took to Instagram and shared a note addressing the situation. He stated, “My team and I are cooperating with the police and all other authorities. I will follow due process and be available to all agencies. My remark about parents was insensitive and disrespectful. It is my moral responsibility to do better, and I am genuinely sorry.”

He further mentioned receiving multiple death threats from people who have vowed to harm him and his family. “I'm watching death threats pour in from people saying that they want to kill me and hurt my family. People have invaded my mother's clinic posing as patients,” he wrote.

Despite the threats, Ranveer expressed his trust in India’s judicial system and affirmed that he would not back down. “I'm feeling scared and I don't know what to do. But I'm not running away. I have full faith in the police and the judicial system of India,” he stated.

The controversy erupted after Ranveer’s comments about parents and sex on comedian Samay Raina's show went viral on social media, triggering widespread backlash. Following the public outrage, multiple police complaints were filed against Ranveer and other individuals associated with the show in both Mumbai and Guwahati.

Currently, the cyber cell and the Mumbai police are conducting separate investigations into Ranveer’s remarks on Raina’s YouTube show, India’s Got Latent. Additionally, an Assam Police team has arrived in Mumbai to coordinate with Maharashtra cyber cell officials as part of the inquiry.

Meanwhile, Samay Raina, who is reportedly out of India, has so far evaded the legal process.