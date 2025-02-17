Director A R Murugadoss is collaborating with actor Sivakarthikeyan for his next film, 'Madharasi'.

Murugadoss made the announcement on Monday, coinciding with Sivakarthikeyan's 40th birthday. The filmmaker shared the poster of the action-packed film along with a link to its first-look teaser.

The caption on the post read, "Happy Birthday dearest @Siva_Kartikeyan. The ground is set for the MASSIVE ACTION. Let the HAVOC begin #SKxARM is #Madharasi TITLE GLIMPSE & FIRST LOOK out now."

The movie's poster has been creating a stir on Google Trends, consistently trending since its release.

This marks the second time Murugadoss and Sivakarthikeyan are teaming up. Their first collaboration was in the 2014 Tamil sports comedy film 'Maan Karate', where Murugadoss served as producer and writer.

Sivakarthikeyan was last seen in the 2024 film 'Amaran'.

Currently, Murugadoss is working on his upcoming project 'Sikandar', which stars Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna.