Diya Krishna, the daughter of actor Krishnakumar, has revealed that her mother, Sindhu Krishna, will choose the name for the baby she is expecting. While Diya expressed a preference for having a girl, she made it clear that she would be just as happy with a boy. "Whatever the gender, I just want a healthy baby," Diya said.

In response to a fan’s question about the baby's name, Diya, along with her partner Aswin, shared that they have yet to finalize a name. "We haven’t decided on the name yet. That responsibility has been entrusted to my mother. She has always given meaningful, Sanskrit names to all the children in our family," Diya explained. She added, "So, when the baby is born, I’m sure my mother will choose a beautiful name. She has likely already thought of names for both a boy and a girl. When the time comes, she will suggest one, and that will be the name we use."

Diya Krishna married her longtime friend, Aswin Ganesh, last September. Aswin is a software engineer.