Midhun Manuel Thomas's much-anticipated film 'Aadu 3' starring Jayasurya is expected to hit theatres this year. As per reports, the second sequel to the blockbuster film will release in theatres during Christmas.

The makers recently shared an update about the film. Midhun took to Instagram stories with a post from the script reading session alongside the core team. "An immensely grand dream journey begins!! With the fuel you have provided, we are venturing into uncharted waters and to the beyond. Will be meeting you all in theatres this Christmas!!," he wrote on social media.

Saiju Kurup and Sunny Wayne too shared similar updates on their social media platforms. 'Aadu' and 'Aadu 2', with slapstick comedy and great performances, went on to become massive hits in Kerala. The film features Jayasurya as Shaji Paappan. Vinayakan, Sunny Wayne, Saiju Govinda Kurup, Aju Varghese, Indrans and Vijay Babu, who will return in the sequel. As per reports, the film will undergo a genre-shift from the previous movies.