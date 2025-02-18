This week’s movie releases bring a refreshing mix of stories that are bound to capture your attention. Whether you're in the mood for a lighthearted comedy or a gripping thriller, there’s something for everyone. Expect rich characters, relatable emotions, and plenty of moments that will keep you hooked from start to finish. It’s a week filled with films that promise to entertain, inspire, and leave a lasting impression.

Get Set Baby (February 21)

'Get-Set Baby', directed by Vinay Govind, is an eagerly awaited comedy-drama with Unni Mukundan leading the charge. Following the success of Marco, the film has already garnered enthusiastic praise from audiences. Joining Unni Mukundan in key roles are Nikhila Vimal, Chemban Vinod Jose, and Shyam Mohan. The cinematography is crafted by Alex J. Pulickal, with Arju Benn overseeing the editing. The soundtrack is composed by the talented Sam C. S.

Officer on Duty (February 20)

'Officer On Duty', featuring Kunchacko Boban in the lead role, is an upcoming Malayalam police drama directed by Jithu Asharef. The film promises to be an intense thriller, revolving around a demoted police inspector tasked with investigating a counterfeit jewellery scam. As he delves deeper into the case, he uncovers a tangled web of deceit and criminal plots, revealing far more than he bargained for.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (February 21)

'Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam', one of the year's most eagerly awaited films, is directed by Dhanush in his third directorial outing. Following his previous works, Pa. Paandi (2017) and Raayan (2024), NEEK is set to explore the dynamics of Gen-Z relationships through a coming-of-age romantic comedy lens

Dragon (February 21)

Dragon, directed by Ashwath Marimuthu and starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Anupama Parameswaran, is an upcoming coming-of-age comedy-drama. The plot revolves around the titular character, who, heartbroken after a breakup, drops out of school and dives into the world of financial fraud.

Thadavu (February 21)

The highly praised 'Thadavu' (The Sentence), directed by Fazil Razak, offers a poignant exploration of the solitary existence of a middle-aged woman in northern Kerala. The film thoughtfully examines themes of isolation and resilience, capturing the emotional depth of its protagonist's journey.