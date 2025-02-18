Singer-songwriter Anuv Jain has stepped into a new phase of his life as he tied the knot. On Tuesday, he took to social media to share a series of wedding pictures, delighting fans with glimpses of his special day.

The beloved indie artist posted beautifully captured moments, including a touching photo where he is seen kissing his wife. Accompanying the pictures, Anuv referenced the lyrics of his song Jo Tum Mere Ho, writing, "Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai." His wedding news quickly gained traction, trending on Google.

For the big day, the bride looked radiant in a red lehenga, while Anuv complemented her in an elegant beige sherwani. The 29-year-old singer also shared snippets from his pre-wedding celebrations, giving fans a peek into the joyous moments leading up to the ceremony.