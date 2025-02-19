A men's rights group has slammed the Bollywood film 'Mrs' starring Sanya Malhotra, calling it a film that promotes toxic feminism. The Save Indian Family Foundation (SIFF), criticised the film saying many marginal groups suffer, but only women's issues are being highlighted. The post also claimed that 'women's issues are eating 80 per cent of the cake when it comes to police for protection of millions of vulnerable people.'

"The games feminists play is: Women's are suffering, children are not facing any abuse in families. Women are suffering, men are not facing any crimes. Women are suffering abuse, senior citizens are not facing harassment in family. Women are suffering abuse, the physically and mentally challenged are not facing any abuse. The point is, women's issues are eating 80% of the cake when it comes to policies for the protection of millions of vulnerable ppl. It's not a zero sum women vs men game. It is a 'I will eat everything bakasura' game," the post on X read.

The organisation, in a series of tweets, also argued that men suffer a lot of stress outside the home and put in long hours of work in various positions and locations, which are extremely demanding, including construction sites and the country's borders.

Many people, mostly women, criticised the post, calling it misogynistic, and said no research has gone into the number of hours women spent at worksites and also argued that women are permitted only to work if they can manage household work too. Another post asked SIFF why it felt threatened by a movie. "Why are you so threatened by a movie?? They don't impact anything in real life, right? That's what we are told when we talk about the movies like Arjun Reddy. Art is Art. Everybody is free to make art. So, what's the problem, guys?"

'Mrs' directed by Arati Kadav is the official Hindi remake of Jeo Baby's Malayalam movie 'The Great Indian Kitchen'. It follows the story of a woman who has to give up her dancing dreams to take care of her newlywed husband and her in-laws.