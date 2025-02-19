Mohanlal who has several projects lined up in Mollywood is all set to be seen in Vishnu Manchu's pan-Indian fantasy drama 'Kannappa', which will hit theatres in April. Vishnu, who is the producer and lead in the film, has now revealed how much the Malayalam superstar charged for playing a cameo in the movie. He also revealed the amount paid to Rebel star Prabhas, who is one of the highest-paid actors in India, for his cameo in the movie.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter India, Vishnu, who has also written the script of the movie, said both the actors were extremely cooperative and did not have any demands. He also said both of them were willing to schedule their projects based on the requirements of the film. "Both the actors refused to take remuneration for the film. They did the movie out of love for my father (Mohan Babu). When I told Mohanlal that I would talk to his manager about the finances, he laughed and asked me if I thought I had become a big boy now. People like him and Prabhas make me believe in the value of friendships," he said.

The film, which will hit theatres on April 25, was shot entirely in New Zealand. ‘Kannappa’ is based around the legend of Kannappa, an ardent devotee of Lord Shiva who was supposed to be an avatar of Arjuna himself. One of the 63 nayanars, Kannappa according to legend had plucked out his eye as an offering to the deity, and performed a dance of penance which impressed Mahadev so much that he blessed him and gave him divine abilities.