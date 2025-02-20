Eminem is reportedly gearing up for his first-ever performance in India, with Mumbai set to host the rap icon on June 3, 2025. If confirmed, this would mark a historic moment for his Indian fanbase, who have long awaited a live show from the legendary artist.

Though neither Eminem nor the event organisers have made an official announcement, reports suggest that his 2025 world tour will include stops across North America, Asia, and Europe. The buzz around his India debut has only intensified with multiple social media posts claiming the concert is locked in. The news has been making waves on Google Trends for a while now.

As anticipation builds, details about the venue and ticket sales remain under wraps. Fans will have to wait for an official confirmation before they can start counting down to what could be one of the biggest live music events of the year.