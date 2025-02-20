Veteran actor Mammootty who is busy with the shoot of Mahesh Narayanan's new film met vice-president of India Jagdeep Dhankhar in New Delhi on Thursday. The actor was accompanied by his wife Sulfath and CPM MP John Brittas, while the vice-president's wife Sudesh Dhankhar was also present.

Mohanlal who also plays a prominent character in the movie is expected to join Mammootty and the team in New Delhi on Friday. This Mahesh Narayanan directorial is significant as it marks Mammootty and Mohanlal's collaboration after several years. It is also the first time the two superstars will be shooting together in New Delhi.

Incidentally, Mammootty has also acted in a 1987 film titled 'New Delhi' directed by Joshiy, which was a crucial moment for the actor following a series of flops. The movie, in which Mammootty played an investigative journalist who is jailed on false charges, paved way for the megastar's comeback to movies.

Mahesh Narayanan known for directing hits, including 'Take Off', 'Malik' and the critically-acclaimed film 'Ariyippu,' has begun shooting for his latest film, which will also feature Nayanthara, Kunchacko Boban, and Fahadh Fasil.