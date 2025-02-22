Not just a fan, but also an actress—93-year-old Elikkutty from Thodupuzha had the chance to meet Mohanlal, a moment she had been dreaming of for years. She shared her excitement with Manorama News, especially about getting the opportunity to act alongside him in his upcoming film 'Thudarum'.

"I went to meet him because I like him that much," she said, recalling the memorable encounter. "I was so excited to see him. He was returning after a shoot, and I went up to him and asked, 'Is this Mohanlal?' He said yes and playfully asked, 'Wanna come along?' I replied, saying I came just to meet him."

Seeing him in real life had been a long-time wish for Elikkutty. She added that she admires him greatly and even asked her son to frame her picture with the iconic actor.

When asked about the film’s release, she said that many have been asking her, but she has no details about it. However, one thing she was sure about—if given the chance, she would meet Mohanlal again without hesitation. "If he comes again, I will go meet him again," she said enthusiastically.