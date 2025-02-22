With the Oscars around the corner, cinephiles in India are eager to catch the nominated films before the big night. From gripping dramas to stunningly crafted musicals and psychological thrillers, this year’s lineup offers a diverse mix of storytelling. While some films have hit theatres, others are available on streaming platforms, making it easier for audiences to experience the best of global cinema. Here’s a guide to where you can watch these Oscar-nominated films in India.

Emilia Perez (Dir. Jacques Audiard)

A musical crime drama about a lawyer (played by Zoe Saldaña) who gets an unusual request—to help a powerful cartel leader transition into a woman (Karla Sofía Gascón). The film blends crime, music, and identity themes. It premiered at Cannes 2024, where it won the Jury Prize and Best Actress.

Streaming on Mubi.

Wicked (Dir. Jon M. Chu)

A two-part adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, which itself is a prequel to The Wizard of Oz. It tells the story of Elphaba (the future Wicked Witch of the West) and Glinda (the Good Witch) and how their friendship turns into rivalry. Starring Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.

Available to rent on Apple TV+.

The Substance (Dir. Coralie Fargeat

Struggling to hold onto her fading stardom, Elisabeth Sparkle (Demi Moore) is devastated when her sexist boss abruptly removes her from her long-running aerobics show. Desperate for a second chance, she turns to an experimental serum that promises youth and perfection. However, what begins as a miraculous transformation soon spirals into a terrifying nightmare.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Anora (Dir. Sean Baker)

Anora (Mikey Madison) , a young woman from Brooklyn, gets her chance at a Cinderella story when she meets and marries the son of an oligarch. Once the news reaches Russia, her fairytale is threatened as the parents set out for New York to get the marriage annulled.

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.

Dune 2 (Dir. Denis Villeneuve)

Paul Atreides (Timothee Chalamet) joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen, determined to avenge the downfall of his family. As he navigates his destiny, he finds himself torn between his deep love for Chani and the immense responsibility of shaping the universe’s future. With visions of a looming catastrophe, he must make a choice that could alter the course of history

Available to rent on Amazon Prime Video.