'Raanjhanaa', starring Sonam Kapoor and Dhanush, is set to return to cinemas on February 28. The re-release was announced by PVR Cinemas on Instagram.

Directed by Aanand L. Rai, 'Raanjhanaa' follows the story of Kundan (Dhanush), a small-town boy who has been in love with his childhood friend, Zoya (Sonam Kapoor). However, Zoya develops feelings for Akram (Abhay Deol), leading to a story of unrequited love and personal choices.

With its memorable performances and music, 'Raanjhanaa' remains a well-regarded film in the romance genre. The announcement of the film's re-release has been trending on Google Trends since it was made public.

Its re-release gives audiences a chance to revisit the story on the big screen.