Actor Gayathri Suresh, who made headlines for her playful comment about wanting to marry Pranav Mohanlal, has now shared deeper thoughts on marriage and life. In a candid new interview, she opened up about her views on love, personal maturity, and the idea of settling down.

When asked about her past comments regarding a crush on Pranav Mohanlal, Gayathri made it clear that she does not wish to revisit the topic. She described it as a closed chapter and emphasized that she has moved past it. For her, personal growth and maturity are now more important. She acknowledged that she is evolving and no longer feels the need to discuss such matters.

She expressed that people evolve and need to show maturity. She mentioned that she had already made a promise to herself not to talk about the topic anymore, as there was no need to keep discussing it. With a clear focus on herself, she made it evident that she is not interested in dwelling on past topics. At present, her priority is self-improvement, and she intends to move forward without looking back.

Marriage is not something Gayathri is in a hurry to think about either. She believes that marriage requires serious thought but does not feel the need to overthink it at the moment. According to her, she will know quickly whether something will work out or not. While acknowledging the societal and familial pressure to settle down, she stated that she does not let it affect her. She shared that her mother often expresses concern about her life choices and questions what she is doing with her life. However, Gayathri remains unbothered and chooses to ignore the pressure, saying she simply lies down and does not let it affect her.

She clarified that she has not avoided marriage because of societal expectations but because she is waiting for the right person. She once felt that marriage seemed like a routine but emphasized that this was not the reason she had not married yet. Instead, she is waiting for the right partner. She also admitted to being possessive in relationships, offering a more personal insight into her thoughts on love.