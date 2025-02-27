After Antony Perumbavoor withdrew his Facebook post against Suresh Kumar, Prithviraj became the target of a wave of online trolling. The actor had shared Antony’s post with the caption, "Everything okay, Anna?" (Anna meaning older brother). The original post was a direct criticism of film producer Suresh Kumar.

Comments under Prithviraj's post quickly turned sarcastic, with users writing, 'Anna, which Anna now?', 'Annan disappeared!', 'This didn’t end well, did it, Anna?', and 'Annan hit delete, huh?' Some even suggested, 'Maybe you should delete this too'.

Antony Perumbavoor had earlier criticised Suresh Kumar on Facebook after the latter publicly revealed the budget of 'Empuraan'. However, Film Chamber President B R Jacob later stated that Antony withdrew the post as he was hurt by Suresh Kumar’s public remarks about the budget. He also clarified that since the controversy had now settled, the post was removed.

The issue first escalated when Antony posted a sharp response after producer G. Suresh Kumar disclosed financial details of 'Empuraan'.