Unni Mukundan's action-packed blockbuster 'Marco' has now arrived on Amazon Prime Video in Hindi. The film, which had a successful theatrical run across multiple languages, continues its reach with a dedicated release on a separate OTT platform for its dubbed version.

The Malayalam version of 'Marco' started streaming on SonyLIV on February 14, with the platform securing the rights for a record-breaking deal. While it's common for major platforms to invest in dubbed versions of high-profile films like 'RRR' and 'Salaar,' this marks a rare instance of a Malayalam film’s dubbed release landing on a different streaming service.

Directed by Haneef Adeni, 'Marco' was among the biggest hits of the past year and became Unni Mukundan’s second film to enter the Rs 100 crore club, after 'Malikappuram' (2022). The film’s gripping narrative and intense action sequences helped it draw packed audiences across multiple languages, including Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Produced by Shareef Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments, 'Marco' hit theatres in Kerala on December 20. Known for its high levels of violence, the film was awarded an ‘A’ certificate by the censor board, putting it in the same league as Bollywood action thrillers like 'Animal' and 'Kill.' Despite its adult rating, the film was widely embraced by audiences. The cast includes Unni Mukundan and Jagadish in key roles, along with Siddique, Anson Paul, Kabir Duhan Singh ('Turbo' fame), Abhimanyu Thilakan, Yukti Thareja, and several Bollywood actors. With its large ensemble and raw action, 'Marco' has cemented itself as one of Malayalam cinema’s most massive and violent films.