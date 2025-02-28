Bollywood star couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced on Friday that they are expecting their first child.

In a joint Instagram post, the couple shared an image of hands gently holding a pair of white knitted baby booties adorned with delicate ribbon bows. The picture, symbolic of expecting parents, was accompanied by the caption: 'The greatest gift of our lives… Coming soon.'

Friends from the industry quickly filled the comment section with congratulatory messages. Actress Sharvari simply wrote, 'Congratulations.' Ishaan Khatter added, 'Congratulations guys! And bless up, lil one! Safe journey.' Huma Qureshi and Rhea Kapoor also extended their wishes, while Neha Dhupia called it the 'best news ever.' Sophie Choudry wrote, 'Huge congratulations, you guys, and god bless.'

Kiara and Sidharth first met on the sets of 'Shershaah' in 2020, where their love story began. Despite widespread speculation, they remained tight-lipped about their relationship. In 2023, the couple tied the knot in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.