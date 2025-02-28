The weekend is here and so are some of the latest releases. We bring you a list of films and series that are streaming on various OTT platforms.

Dabba Cartel (Hindi)

Behind the humble façade of tiffin services lies a powerful syndicate in disguise. Five bold women are determined to dish out their secret ingredient, even as an impending investigation threatens to shut them down. Featuring a stellar cast including Shabana Azmi, Jyothika, Shalini Pandey, Shibani Akhtar, Gaurav Kapur, Vishnu Menon, Lillete Dubey, and Gajraj Rao, this gripping series serves up suspense with a side of rebellion.

Streaming on Netflix from February 28.

Love Under Construction (Malayalam)

'Love Under Construction' is a charming mix of romance, comedy, and drama, following a young man as he juggles his aspirations and the matters of his heart. Rooted in the everyday struggles of middle-class life, this series offers a heartfelt look at the delicate dance between ambition and relationships.

Streaming on JioHotstar from February 28.

Suzhal - The Vortex Season 2 (Tamil)

The hit Tamil crime thriller is making a comeback with a riveting new mystery. The town of Kaalipattanam is thrown into chaos when activist lawyer Chellappa (Lal) is brutally murdered during the grandeur of the Ashtakaali Festival, setting the stage for an intense investigation.

Streaming on Amazon Prime Video from February 28.

Vidaamuyarchi (Tamil)

Directed by Magizh Thirumeni, this high-octane thriller has created a massive buzz among Ajith Kumar's fans. Inspired by the 1997 American film Breakdown, the film follows Arjun (Ajith Kumar) as he sets out on a perilous mission to rescue his wife, Kayal (Trisha Krishnan), from a ruthless gang in Azerbaijan. Packed with action and suspense, it promises an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience.

Streaming on Netflix from March 3.