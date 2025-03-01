Babu Antony has always held deep gratitude and affection for director Fazil and his family. His recent note about Fazil’s son, Fahadh Faasil, one of South India’s most celebrated actors, has now gone viral.

‘The little boy who played on my lap while doing ‘Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal’ has become a pan-Indian star today. We had such a lovely time today at the locations of ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira,’ directed by Althaf Salim,’ Babu Antony shared, along with photos of him and Fahadh sharing a warm embrace.

Directed and written by Althaf Salim, ‘Odum Kuthira Chadum Kuthira’ features Fahadh Faasil in the lead role. The film also stars Kalyani Priyadarshan, Revathi Pillai, Dhyan Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt, Lal, Renji Panicker, Rafi, Johny Antony, Suresh Krishna, Nandu, Anuraj, Edavela Babu, Babu Antony, Vineeth Chakyar, Saaf Boy, Lakshmi Gopalaswamy, and Athira Niranjana.