Actor and director Aryan Ramani Girijavallabhan recently shared his thoughts on Nivin Pauly’s latest stylish look, and it has been creating quite a buzz. Recalling his encounters with the actor, Aryan described witnessing Nivin’s transformation firsthand—both on the sets of ‘Dear Students’ and later at his flat two months later. More than just a change in appearance, this was the result of relentless dedication and effort.

Stepping into Nivin’s caravan during the shoot of ‘Dear Students’, Aryan was taken aback.

"This was not the Nivin Pauly I had been seeing occasionally in recent times. There was a new spark in his eyes, a fresh glow in his words and expressions. And that charming smile? Ah, the old magic was back. Something had changed with the guy," he recalled.

As they sat together, Nivin greeted him with his signature handshake and, in his usual laid-back style, asked, “What’s up? All good?” The confidence was unmistakable. When Aryan asked what was behind this newfound glow, Nivin casually picked up a fork, stabbed a piece of grilled fish from his salad bowl, combined it with some lettuce, and took a bite before replying, “Just wait and watch, da... I’m about to make a killer comeback.”

The intensity of that moment was undeniable. Even as they spoke, Nivin made sure to move his plate away—as if guarding his food—a move that reminded Aryan of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Varshangalkku Shesham’. Then, with a tap on the glass table, Nivin declared, “Forget this small change you see now… Just wait till you see me in two months.”

And two months later, Aryan did. Meeting Nivin at his new flat, he realised it wasn’t just a physical transformation.

"It wasn’t just the flat that was new—Nivin himself had transformed, exuding even more energy than before. Damn, it felt like he had rebuilt his warrior spirit from the ground up. He had quietly resumed his intense training without anyone knowing. It was incredible."

That night turned out to be special. In Nivin’s home theatre, they watched movies, cracked jokes, and spoke about future plans. By the time Aryan was leaving, he couldn’t help but ask, “So, did you just change the look, or did you fully commit to the comeback?”

Nivin simply smiled and said, “It’s not over… I’ve only just begun.”

Looking at the latest photos, Aryan reflected on that journey with immense pride. Nivin Pauly wasn’t just making a comeback; he was stepping into a new phase with the same passion that had once made him a star.