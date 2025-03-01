Kunchacko Boban was left stunned upon discovering that actor Ramzan had portrayed his childhood in two films. The revelation came during an interview with Radio Mango, where Ramzan casually dropped the surprising detail.

"You never told me this before!" Kunchacko Boban exclaimed in astonishment. Ramzan had played the younger version of Kunchacko Boban in the films 'Three Kings' and 'Doctor Love'.

Reflecting on the experience, Ramzan shared, "Back then, I was just happy to get even a glimpse of screen time in a film. But I got the chance to play Chackochan’s childhood roles in 'Three Kings' and 'Doctor Love'. Watching those films now, seeing my face whenever they show his younger self, always brings back fond memories and a sense of disbelief.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, when I participated in a reality show, Chackochan was a guest, and that was the first time I got to speak to him. I even worked as his body double for an advertisement. And now, as we sit together for the interview of a film we both acted in, it feels truly special."

The revelation happened during a promotional interview for the film 'Officer on Duty', and Kunchacko Boban’s reaction was priceless. A video capturing the moment shows his sheer surprise.