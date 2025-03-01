Union Minister and actor Suresh Gopi has acknowledged the influence of movies on people but said it is not fair to claim that cinema is the root cause of violent crimes in society. The minister was speaking to the media on the rise in the number of crimes by children and the youth in Kerala. Recently, a student of MJ Higher Secondary School in Elettil was killed in a brawl between students of Thamarassery Government Higher Secondary School and MJ Higher School. The tensions were trigered by an incident at a farewell party at a tution centre.

Last week, a youth from Venjaramoodu killed five people, including his younger brother and grandmother, claiming debt and nental abuse. "Violence in movies could influence people, but it is not fair to say cinema is the root cause for instigating violence. One should not enjoy violent scenes in movies, but be able to understand the difference between right and wrong. That is important," he said.

According to him, society should join hands to ensure youths do not go astray and also instill good values in them. Suresh Gopi's remarks come at a time when discussions have emerged regarding the increasing amount of violence shown in Malayalam films and how it needs to be regulated. Director Aashiq Abu, who recently helmed 'Rifle Club' said violence should be portrayed responsibly in films. Kerala State Chalachithra Academy chairman Prem Kumar also highlighted the need to regulate violence in films. However, filmmakers like Kamal and Sibi Malayil opined it is wrong to blame films alone for the increasing number of violence, though they maintained that directors should not glorify violence. "Violence should have a proper cause. Films like Marco were marketed as violent films just to bring people to theatres. "Believing that audiences will watch a film if it contains violence is a great disservice to society," Sibi Malayil said.