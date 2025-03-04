Refuting the accusations by Mr and Mrs Bachelor, director Deepu Karunakaran, who claimed that Anaswara Rajan had failed to fulfil her commitments in promoting the movie, the actor, in a social media post, said the allegations against her were intended to tarnish her name.

Anaswara added that she put aside her schedule to promote her previous three movies, including 'Rekhachithram' and 'Ennu Swantham Punyalan.'

Anaswara, in a detailed social media post, said she was hurt by the director's claims regarding her approach to cinema and maintained that she was the one who took the initiative to shoot for the film even when there were payment issues.

"Mr Deepu, this is to address your claim that I only worked if I got my payment. Let me remind you that I was the one who took the initiative to shoot even when you asked me to remain inside my room till the producer credits the amount. Your statement about my approach to movies has left me emotionally and professionally wounded.

In your interview, you said you faced issues from several actors, but you chose only to name me. This is probably because you thought I wouldn't react as a woman and a comparatively newer face in the industry," she wrote while adding that she has filed a complaint with the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA).

The actor also shared a screenshot of a promotion interview for the film. "I was the only team member who gave an interview as part of the film's promotion. I also shared the trailer and the first character poster of the movie. We learnt that the film was postponed only when we contacted the production team. Despite repeated attempts, we were not given any updates about the new release date," she said.

Anaswara added that she would also move legally against YouTube channels that portrayed her in a bad light after the incident. The actor concluded the post by stating that she was still ready to participate in the film's promotions if she was informed.