Director Adhvaith Nayar's 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies', starring Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, and Ishan Shoukath, is set to be a WWE-inspired action entertainer that aims to redefine Malayalam cinema. The film will blend high-energy wrestling sequences, humour, and a gripping underdog story.

Marking Adhvaith Nayar’s directorial debut, the film carries a notable legacy, he is the nephew of actor Mohanlal. Nayar has honed his craft under acclaimed filmmakers like Jeethu Joseph, Rajeev Ravi, and Mohanlal himself. 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies' is produced by Reel World Entertainment, a rising production house.

The film will be a tale of misfits, ex-convicts, and outcasts who attempt to rebuild their lives by forming an underground wrestling club in Fort Kochi. What begins as a makeshift fight club soon grows into a spectacle, drawing massive crowds and turning the fighters into local icons. Inspired by their childhood WWE heroes, they craft larger-than-life personas, develop intense rivalries and stage electrifying matches. However, as old enemies resurface, personal grudges deepen, and authorities close in, the battle extends beyond the ring, turning into a fight for survival.

With adrenaline-pumping action, moments of humour, and an emotional core, the film aims to be a tribute to the spirit of sports entertainment and the power of brotherhood. Backed by Reel World Entertainment, the project is a collaboration between Transworld Group, led by Ramesh and Ritesh Ramakrishnan, and Lensman Group, headed by Shihan Shoukath. Industry veterans George Sebastian and Sunil Singh, known for their work with Mammootty Kampany, add their expertise to ensure a large-scale cinematic experience.

A major highlight of 'Chatha Pacha: Ring of Rowdies' is the Malayalam debut of legendary musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy, with lyrics penned by Vinayak Sasikumar.

Production is in full swing, with filming scheduled to begin in May 2025. The makers plan to release the film by the end of the year.