Malayalam anthology 'The Malabar Tales', directed by Anil Kunhappan, will premiere on Manorama Max on March 8, marking its quick transition to OTT after a well-received theatrical run.

The film brings together five distinct stories, touching on themes of love, family, redemption, and cultural differences. With a mix of new and familiar actors, it has been noted for its strong performances and compelling storytelling. Kunhappan, who grew up outside Kerala, embraced Malayalam cinema despite language barriers, making this project a personal milestone.

With its unique narrative style and diverse cinematography, 'The Malabar Tales' is set to reach a wider audience through its digital release.